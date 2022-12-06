A look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) stock priced at $1.85, up 6.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. LX’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $4.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 288.70%. With a float of $38.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3896 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.24, operating margin of +28.64, and the pretax margin is +24.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.17%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.31 while generating a return on equity of 34.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56 and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1630. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9167 in the near term. At $1.9933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6567.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 331.42 million, the company has a total of 183,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,786 M while annual income is 366,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 378,200 K while its latest quarter income was 38,720 K.