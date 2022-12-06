A major move is in the offing as Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) market cap hits 1.21 billion

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.40, plunging -4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.52 and dropped to $7.0411 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Within the past 52 weeks, HIMX’s price has moved between $4.81 and $16.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 819.10%. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2083 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Looking closely at Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.91. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.40. Second resistance stands at $7.70. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.44.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 174,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,547 M and income totals 436,900 K. The company made 213,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.