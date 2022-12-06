ACI (Albertsons Companies Inc.) dropped -0.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 05, 2022, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) trading session started at the price of $20.88, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.055 and dropped to $20.83 before settling in for the closing price of $20.98. A 52-week range for ACI has been $18.28 – $28.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.70%. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 290000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 301,070,000. In this transaction of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 28,338,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,002 for $28.86, making the entire transaction worth $7,272,778. This insider now owns 386,926 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Looking closely at Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.11. However, in the short run, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.07. Second resistance stands at $21.17. The third major resistance level sits at $21.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.62.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are 535,066K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.09 billion. As of now, sales total 71,887 M while income totals 1,620 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,919 M while its last quarter net income were 342,700 K.