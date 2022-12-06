AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) with a beta value of 0.55 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $22.62, down -4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.84 and dropped to $21.78 before settling in for the closing price of $22.86. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has traded in a range of $11.40-$27.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.60%. With a float of $88.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.23 million.

The firm has a total of 10700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of +10.94, and the pretax margin is +7.78.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 542,409. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,583 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,999,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s COO – Centralized Services sold 75,000 for $22.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,689,060. This insider now owns 148,148 shares in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +6.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AdaptHealth Corp., AHCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.24. The third major resistance level sits at $23.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.46.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.92 billion has total of 134,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,465 M in contrast with the sum of 156,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 756,500 K and last quarter income was 16,120 K.