Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) 20 Days SMA touches -9.09%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) stock priced at $151.79, down -3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.795 and dropped to $147.95 before settling in for the closing price of $153.03. AAP’s price has ranged from $145.14 to $244.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.70%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.59, operating margin of +8.21, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.55% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Looking closely at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.83.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.99. However, in the short run, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.45. Second resistance stands at $154.55. The third major resistance level sits at $156.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $141.76.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.69 billion, the company has a total of 60,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,998 M while annual income is 616,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,641 M while its latest quarter income was 110,980 K.