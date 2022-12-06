Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.60% last month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $7.69, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.70 and dropped to $7.425 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has traded in a range of $6.09-$20.59.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 191.30%. With a float of $106.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9665 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.00, operating margin of +8.36, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,275. In this transaction EVP & CTO, Technology Services of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 39,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $10.88, making the entire transaction worth $21,760. This insider now owns 141,768 shares in total.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 17.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.70% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.62 in the near term. At $7.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. The third support level lies at $7.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 831.49 million has total of 109,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,983 M in contrast with the sum of 343,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,808 M and last quarter income was 55,000 K.