Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is 6.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 05, 2022, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) opened at $8.21, lower -1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.40 and dropped to $8.065 before settling in for the closing price of $8.25. Price fluctuations for AIV have ranged from $5.21 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -29.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.50% at the time writing. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.61 million.

In an organization with 62 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 49.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.34. However, in the short run, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.31. Second resistance stands at $8.52. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.85. The third support level lies at $7.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

There are currently 151,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,840 K according to its annual income of -5,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,680 K and its income totaled 29,470 K.