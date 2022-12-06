Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.59 million

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) stock priced at $75.43, down -4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.74 and dropped to $71.98 before settling in for the closing price of $75.97. ARES’s price has ranged from $53.15 to $86.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 27.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 155.00%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.50, operating margin of +21.34, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 16,048,275. In this transaction Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $80.24, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Co-Founder, CEO and President sold 9,400 for $85.04, making the entire transaction worth $799,376. This insider now owns 460,738 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.70% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Management Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 3.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 50.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.41.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.61 billion, the company has a total of 294,186K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,212 M while annual income is 408,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 801,290 K while its latest quarter income was -35,550 K.