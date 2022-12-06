AZUL (Azul S.A.) dropped -7.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 05, 2022, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) opened at $6.57, lower -7.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.6101 and dropped to $6.265 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Price fluctuations for AZUL have ranged from $6.12 to $17.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.50% at the time writing. With a float of $111.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13215 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.79, operating margin of -1.68, and the pretax margin is -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Looking closely at Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.53. Second resistance stands at $6.74. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.84.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

There are currently 420,882K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 697.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,849 M according to its annual income of -780,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 835,090 K and its income totaled -313,870 K.