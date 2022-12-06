Bank OZK (OZK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.16% last month.

December 05, 2022, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) trading session started at the price of $45.27, that was -6.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.27 and dropped to $42.26 before settling in for the closing price of $45.36. A 52-week range for OZK has been $34.79 – $51.39.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.10%. With a float of $120.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2542 employees.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank OZK stocks. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.17) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +48.78 while generating a return on equity of 12.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank OZK (OZK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 53.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.49 in the near term. At $46.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.36. The third support level lies at $38.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

There are 125,444K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,187 M while income totals 579,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 352,450 K while its last quarter net income were 132,350 K.