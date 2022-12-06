Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.52 million

On December 05, 2022, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) opened at $0.3311, lower -2.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.3146 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for BTB have ranged from $0.11 to $0.71 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

With a float of $116.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.75 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 41.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Brother Limited, BTB], we can find that recorded value of 3.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 225.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2752.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 765 K according to its annual income of -24,326 K.