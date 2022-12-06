Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is expecting -36.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 05, 2022, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $0.93, lower -7.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9578 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.85 to $9.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 91.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.40% at the time writing. With a float of $75.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Looking closely at Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0607, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8562. However, in the short run, Bit Digital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9302. Second resistance stands at $0.9929. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8324, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7973. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7346.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,080 K according to its annual income of 4,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,820 K and its income totaled -18,120 K.