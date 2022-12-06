BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is -0.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2383, soaring 4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2525 and dropped to $0.229 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, BTCM’s price has moved between $0.19 and $7.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 202.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.40%. With a float of $85.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 3.37%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2015, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

The latest stats from [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2389, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1967. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2519. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2640. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2754. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2284, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2170. The third support level lies at $0.2049 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.12 million based on 105,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,329 M and income totals -60,520 K. The company made 96,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.