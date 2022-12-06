Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) plunged -3.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 05, 2022, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $0.99, lower -3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9421 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.80 to $4.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -648.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

In an organization with 3203 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 291,175. In this transaction Director of this company bought 303,307 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 885,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 64,888 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $68,132. This insider now owns 294,888 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6709. However, in the short run, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9924. Second resistance stands at $1.0352. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9245, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8994. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8566.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 629,699K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 628.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of -1,185 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,632 M and its income totaled -306,070 K.