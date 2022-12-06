Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) 20 Days SMA touches -2.05%: The odds favor the bear

December 05, 2022, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) trading session started at the price of $54.47, that was -3.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.62 and dropped to $52.74 before settling in for the closing price of $55.03. A 52-week range for BHF has been $38.38 – $62.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.70%. With a float of $68.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1500 employees.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.28) by -$1.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.74% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Looking closely at Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (BHF) raw stochastic average was set at 72.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.66. However, in the short run, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.27. Second resistance stands at $55.39. The third major resistance level sits at $56.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.51.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Key Stats

There are 69,130K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.71 billion. As of now, sales total 7,142 M while income totals -108,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,482 M while its last quarter net income were -677,000 K.