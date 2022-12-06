Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 05, 2022, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) trading session started at the price of $3.31. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.295 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. A 52-week range for BKD has been $2.85 – $7.61.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -220.70%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.79 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 154,415. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 401,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 73,991 for $6.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,876. This insider now owns 1,717,661 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD], we can find that recorded value of 3.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.16.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

There are 186,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 592.22 million. As of now, sales total 2,758 M while income totals -99,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 757,460 K while its last quarter net income were -28,360 K.