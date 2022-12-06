Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock priced at $17.365, down -1.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.5475 and dropped to $16.66 before settling in for the closing price of $17.27. CPRX’s price has ranged from $5.24 to $18.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.10%. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 346,740. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $17.34, taking the stock ownership to the 553,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 9,999 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $174,483. This insider now owns 149,553 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Looking closely at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.46. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.47. Second resistance stands at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.70 billion, the company has a total of 104,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140,830 K while annual income is 39,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,240 K while its latest quarter income was 22,750 K.