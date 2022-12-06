Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) plunged -3.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $117.00, down -3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.09 and dropped to $112.27 before settling in for the closing price of $117.58. Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has traded in a range of $38.31-$119.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 69.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.70%. With a float of $43.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 225 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.38, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.29.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,111,315. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $101.03, taking the stock ownership to the 81,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,184 for $90.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,180,282. This insider now owns 710,000 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.25 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

The latest stats from [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.52.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 86.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $117.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $121.75. The third major resistance level sits at $124.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.94.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.34 billion has total of 76,225K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 314,270 K in contrast with the sum of 3,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 188,230 K and last quarter income was -181,900 K.