China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) 20 Days SMA touches 45.36%: The odds favor the bear

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.13, up 44.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has traded in a range of $0.09-$0.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.10%. With a float of $23.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 54.45%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2011, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Looking closely at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI), its last 5-days average volume was 11.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2340. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2293. Second resistance stands at $0.2955. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3452. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0637.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.37 million has total of 51,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,640 K in contrast with the sum of -3,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,970 K and last quarter income was -790 K.