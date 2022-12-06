Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) last year’s performance of 71.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) stock priced at $11.44, down -3.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.47 and dropped to $11.11 before settling in for the closing price of $11.59. SBS’s price has ranged from $5.96 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.90%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12372 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.75 million, its volume of 2.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.39 in the near term. At $11.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.67.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.65 billion, the company has a total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,612 M while annual income is 427,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,142 M while its latest quarter income was 206,270 K.