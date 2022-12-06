Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) kicked off at the price of $488.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock priced at $492.50, down -1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $492.70 and dropped to $484.73 before settling in for the closing price of $494.53. COST’s price has ranged from $406.51 to $612.27 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

The firm has a total of 304000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 483,578. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $483.58, taking the stock ownership to the 11,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,000 for $495.97, making the entire transaction worth $991,947. This insider now owns 5,685 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.15% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Costco Wholesale Corporation, COST], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.29.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $494.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $513.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $492.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $496.67. The third major resistance level sits at $500.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $484.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $480.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $476.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 220.36 billion, the company has a total of 442,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 226,954 M while annual income is 5,844 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,091 M while its latest quarter income was 1,868 M.