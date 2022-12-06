Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) 20 Days SMA touches -4.31%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock priced at $9.96, down -6.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.99 and dropped to $9.22 before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. DO’s price has ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -14.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -135.10%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.76 in the near term. At $10.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.22.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 926.83 million, the company has a total of 101,524K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 725,450 K while annual income is -2,139 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 226,070 K while its latest quarter income was 5,510 K.