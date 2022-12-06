Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.65, plunging -3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.70 and dropped to $12.035 before settling in for the closing price of $12.72. Within the past 52 weeks, DVAX’s price has moved between $7.26 and $17.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 172.60%. With a float of $127.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 650,984. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 52,204 shares at a rate of $12.47, taking the stock ownership to the 2,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 3,000,000 for $14.68, making the entire transaction worth $44,040,000. This insider now owns 5,415,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.15 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.65 in the near term. At $13.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.32.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 127,585K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 439,440 K and income totals 76,710 K. The company made 167,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.