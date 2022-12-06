First Solar Inc. (FSLR) plunged -0.13 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $168.49, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.60 and dropped to $167.57 before settling in for the closing price of $168.54. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has traded in a range of $59.60-$173.68.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.40%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.96, operating margin of +15.74, and the pretax margin is +19.57.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 75,408. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $125.68, taking the stock ownership to the 18,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $134.62, making the entire transaction worth $80,772. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +16.03 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The latest stats from [First Solar Inc., FSLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was superior to 2.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.53.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $172.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $175.86. The third major resistance level sits at $178.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $160.03.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.75 billion has total of 106,606K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,923 M in contrast with the sum of 468,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 628,930 K and last quarter income was -49,170 K.