Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.96% last month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $2.98, down -4.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has traded in a range of $2.34-$6.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.00%. With a float of $92.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.24 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.24, operating margin of +2.33, and the pretax margin is +46.22.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 8,073. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,941 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 518,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 50,125 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $137,292. This insider now owns 515,125 shares in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +46.11 while generating a return on equity of 11.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.00. However, in the short run, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.99. Second resistance stands at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. The third support level lies at $2.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 294.35 million has total of 103,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,360 K in contrast with the sum of 92,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,840 K and last quarter income was 17,250 K.