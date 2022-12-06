Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) plunged -1.01 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $70.44, down -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.52 and dropped to $63.05 before settling in for the closing price of $66.30. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $21.23-$67.90.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 141.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2318 employees.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 7.83%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 5.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 4.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 88.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.75 in the near term. At $73.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.07 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,270 K in contrast with the sum of 360,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 247,850 K and last quarter income was 96,140 K.