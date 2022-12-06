Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) average volume reaches $573.84K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $20.00, down -4.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.13 and dropped to $19.00 before settling in for the closing price of $20.14. Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has traded in a range of $16.93-$38.14.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.80%. With a float of $51.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.05 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 11,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $22.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $24.88, making the entire transaction worth $12,440. This insider now owns 70,555 shares in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Dot Corporation, GDOT], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.57. The third major resistance level sits at $21.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.61.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 52,569K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,433 M in contrast with the sum of 47,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 343,750 K and last quarter income was 4,700 K.