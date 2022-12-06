International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) kicked off at the price of $107.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) stock priced at $105.30, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.18 and dropped to $104.55 before settling in for the closing price of $106.74. IFF’s price has ranged from $83.14 to $151.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 30.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -65.20%. With a float of $254.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,250,000. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for $132.59, making the entire transaction worth $83,399. This insider now owns 8,180 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.65% during the next five years compared to -26.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Looking closely at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 53.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.56. However, in the short run, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.25. Second resistance stands at $110.53. The third major resistance level sits at $112.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.23 billion, the company has a total of 254,962K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,656 M while annual income is 270,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,063 M while its latest quarter income was -2,197 M.