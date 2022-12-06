Investors finally get a glimpse of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) volume hitting the figure of 0.81 million.

On December 05, 2022, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) opened at $61.20, lower -3.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.35 and dropped to $59.72 before settling in for the closing price of $62.07. Price fluctuations for AZTA have ranged from $37.61 to $110.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $73.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -4.32, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azenta Inc. (AZTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.10 in the near term. At $62.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.78. The third support level lies at $57.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

There are currently 75,020K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 555,500 K according to its annual income of 2,133 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,570 K and its income totaled -20,770 K.