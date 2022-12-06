Investors finally get a glimpse of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) volume hitting the figure of 2.11 million.

December 05, 2022, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) trading session started at the price of $6.75, that was -8.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.83 and dropped to $6.19 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $4.69 – $11.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.40%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103 workers is very important to gauge.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.58%, while institutional ownership is 44.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 118,957. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,212 shares at a rate of $6.91, taking the stock ownership to the 264,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $9.96, making the entire transaction worth $49,800. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

The latest stats from [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was inferior to 3.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 32.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. The third support level lies at $5.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 157,578K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 967.39 million. As of now, sales total 3,180 K while income totals 1,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,930 K while its last quarter net income were -9,170 K.