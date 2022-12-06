Investors finally get a glimpse of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) volume hitting the figure of 0.68 million.

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) stock priced at $0.97, down -12.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.8228 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. WEJO’s price has ranged from $0.78 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -283.20%. With a float of $77.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 296 employees.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 17.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -283.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wejo Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9130. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9777 in the near term. At $1.1075, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1849. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7705, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6931. The third support level lies at $0.5633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 96.00 million, the company has a total of 94,666K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,570 K while annual income is -217,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,570 K while its latest quarter income was -31,470 K.