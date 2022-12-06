Investors must take note of Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) performance last week, which was 12.04%.

On December 02, 2022, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $2.30, higher 4.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $2.07 to $5.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -546.80% at the time writing. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 221 workers is very important to gauge.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 67,754. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,871 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 33,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 12,600 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $40,050. This insider now owns 53,508 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

The latest stats from [Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.95 million was inferior to 4.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 164,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 411.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -850 K according to its annual income of -401,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,550 K and its income totaled -35,410 K.