Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) last year’s performance of -75.56% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $9.20, down -13.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.53 and dropped to $7.3716 before settling in for the closing price of $8.86. Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has traded in a range of $3.50-$42.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.80%. With a float of $1.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -3.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kintara Therapeutics Inc., KTRA], we can find that recorded value of 3.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.71.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.86 million has total of 1,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -22,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,600 K.