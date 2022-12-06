Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) to new highs

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.10, plunging -6.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.13 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Within the past 52 weeks, SLI’s price has moved between $3.00 and $10.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.00%. With a float of $157.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.47 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.21%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 883.75 million based on 166,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -30,100 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,558 K in sales during its previous quarter.