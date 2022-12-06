Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) plunged -5.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $5.48, down -5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.52 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has traded in a range of $5.29-$13.93.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 266.90%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

In an organization with 29000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.41, operating margin of +21.77, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 26,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 340,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $31,550. This insider now owns 335,029 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 38.1 million. That was better than the volume of 15.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.73. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.43. Second resistance stands at $5.66. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.69.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.46 billion has total of 1,034,583K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,687 M in contrast with the sum of 2,033 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,390 M and last quarter income was 578,000 K.