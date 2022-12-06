Meta Platforms Inc. (META) posted a 12.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $121.75, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.67 and dropped to $121.35 before settling in for the closing price of $123.49. META’s price has ranged from $88.09 to $352.71 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.40%. With a float of $2.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.68 billion.

The firm has a total of 87314 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +40.10.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 37,408. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $109.38, taking the stock ownership to the 27,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $111.60, making the entire transaction worth $38,167. This insider now owns 27,529 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.64 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.49, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Platforms Inc., META], we can find that recorded value of 35.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 36.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.23.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 35.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $126.14. The third major resistance level sits at $127.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.64.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.61 billion, the company has a total of 2,651,549K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,929 M while annual income is 39,370 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,714 M while its latest quarter income was 4,395 M.