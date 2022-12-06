MMTec Inc. (MTC) is expecting -12.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.9867, up 50.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $0.9867 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $0.86-$13.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 65 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.22%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 302.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2073. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7911 in the near term. At $2.0822, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4844. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0978, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6956. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4045.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.55 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.