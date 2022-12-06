Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 82.54% last month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.65, soaring 3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.713 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, GRIL’s price has moved between $0.30 and $1.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.70%. With a float of $25.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.80 million.

In an organization with 380 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 7,100. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 160,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Office bought 1,500 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $532. This insider now owns 35,442 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 95.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4126. However, in the short run, Muscle Maker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7222. Second resistance stands at $0.7491. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7852. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6592, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6231. The third support level lies at $0.5962 if the price breaches the second support level.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.29 million based on 28,849K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,350 K and income totals -8,180 K. The company made 2,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.