Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.94% last month.

On December 05, 2022, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) opened at $12.87, lower -3.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.87 and dropped to $12.52 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Price fluctuations for NWL have ranged from $12.24 to $26.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 173.60% at the time writing. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 133,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 31,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.10, making the entire transaction worth $171,000. This insider now owns 240,000 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

The latest stats from [Newell Brands Inc., NWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.45 million was superior to 3.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.31. The third support level lies at $12.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are currently 413,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,589 M according to its annual income of 572,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,252 M and its income totaled 31,000 K.