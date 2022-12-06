No matter how cynical the overall market is European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) performance over the last week is recorded 4.52%

On December 02, 2022, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) opened at $14.31, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.83 and dropped to $14.00 before settling in for the closing price of $14.37. Price fluctuations for EWCZ have ranged from $12.72 to $31.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.10% at the time writing. With a float of $31.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.85 million.

In an organization with 111 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.40, operating margin of +13.82, and the pretax margin is +2.28.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of European Wax Center Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 18. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $18.48, taking the stock ownership to the 2 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 4,860,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $104,490,000. This insider now owns 13,110,492 shares in total.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -1.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, European Wax Center Inc.’s (EWCZ) raw stochastic average was set at 17.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. However, in the short run, European Wax Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.93. Second resistance stands at $15.30. The third major resistance level sits at $15.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.27.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Key Stats

There are currently 63,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 910.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 178,680 K according to its annual income of -3,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,040 K and its income totaled 3,520 K.