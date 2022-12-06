No matter how cynical the overall market is, First Republic Bank (FRC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.49%

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $124.72, plunging -4.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.72 and dropped to $118.24 before settling in for the closing price of $126.17. Within the past 52 weeks, FRC’s price has moved between $106.86 and $217.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.90%. With a float of $181.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6902 employees.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.61% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

First Republic Bank (FRC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Looking closely at First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.33. However, in the short run, First Republic Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.71. Second resistance stands at $127.46. The third major resistance level sits at $130.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.15 billion based on 179,647K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,305 M and income totals 1,478 M. The company made 1,772 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 445,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.