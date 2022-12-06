No matter how cynical the overall market is Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.00%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $79.82, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.63 and dropped to $78.02 before settling in for the closing price of $79.44. Within the past 52 weeks, NTR’s price has moved between $66.88 and $117.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 585.00%. With a float of $523.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 71.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.97) by -$1.46. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.24% during the next five years compared to 62.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.81 in the near term. At $83.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.59.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.66 billion based on 520,451K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,712 M and income totals 3,153 M. The company made 8,188 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,577 M in sales during its previous quarter.