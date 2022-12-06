No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) performance over the last week is recorded 33.74%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.2791, up 44.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5288 and dropped to $0.2791 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, NYMX has traded in a range of $0.19-$2.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $49.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.27 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 45.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,900,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,151,515 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,702,065 shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -890.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s (NYMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, NYMX], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s (NYMX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3498, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7177. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5359. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6572. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7856. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2862, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1578. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0365.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.85 million has total of 90,515K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -12,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,490 K.