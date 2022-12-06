No matter how cynical the overall market is Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) performance over the last week is recorded 16.42%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4171, soaring 7.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.459 and dropped to $0.4171 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, OTMO’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.40%. With a float of $109.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 128 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 28.08%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

The latest stats from [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9391. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4619. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4814. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5038. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3976. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3781.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.62 million based on 133,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,720 K and income totals -30,930 K. The company made 1,965 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,964 K in sales during its previous quarter.