No matter how cynical the overall market is, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) performance over the last week is recorded -21.49%

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $1.02, down -9.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0899 and dropped to $0.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.80-$10.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1082.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Looking closely at SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 282.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2830, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2760. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0549. Second resistance stands at $1.1723. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2548. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7725. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6551.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.79 million has total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -3,100 K.