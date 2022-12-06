Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

December 05, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) trading session started at the price of $0.25, that was 2.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for NAK has been $0.23 – $0.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.10%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.69 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2464, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3043. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2640 in the near term. At $0.2681, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2515, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2431. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2390.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are 529,779K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 135.65 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -25,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,680 K.