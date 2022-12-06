Now that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 2.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 05, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) trading session started at the price of $0.46, that was -8.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.4126 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. A 52-week range for BRQS has been $0.44 – $7.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.70%. With a float of $17.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 7.58%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The latest stats from [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.44 million was superior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6229, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1807. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4491. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4783. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4965. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3835. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3543.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are 7,198K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.22 million. As of now, sales total 29,560 K while income totals -55,870 K. Its latest quarter income was -14,467 K while its last quarter net income were -72,285 K.