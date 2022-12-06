Now that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s volume has hit 0.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.21, plunging -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.16. Within the past 52 weeks, INDI’s price has moved between $5.07 and $15.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.51 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 127,155. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 15,835 shares at a rate of $8.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,462,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200,000 for $8.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,763,065. This insider now owns 669 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 57.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.33. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.10. Second resistance stands at $8.40. The third major resistance level sits at $8.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.18.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.12 billion based on 145,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 48,410 K and income totals -88,040 K. The company made 30,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.