Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) 20 Days SMA touches 20.54%: The odds favor the bear

On December 05, 2022, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) opened at $1.86, higher 4.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Price fluctuations for ONCY have ranged from $0.80 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3220. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0000 in the near term. At $2.0700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7200.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

There are currently 59,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 129.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,380 K.