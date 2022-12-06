Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $6.05, down -4.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.05 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has traded in a range of $5.78-$11.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 1.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.50%. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 318 employees.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 15.45%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Looking closely at Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. However, in the short run, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.01. Second resistance stands at $6.18. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.41.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.32 billion has total of 219,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 726,790 K in contrast with the sum of -20,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 187,150 K and last quarter income was -1,540 K.